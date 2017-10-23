Dreams do come true: WCHS student earns diploma while in hospice

Clark was forced to miss several weeks of classes which cut her high school experience short. (Source: WALB)

One Worth County High School student is checking one very special item off her bucket list.

On Monday afternoon, the school held a one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony for senior Ebony Clark who is battling cancer.

Phoebe Hospice social workers contacted school leaders about Ebony Clark's wish to get her high school diploma.

They said they had about four days to make her graduation one to remember.

No wheelchair or chemo treatment would stand in the way of a white piece of paper.

To Ebony Clark, living long enough to get her high school diploma, was a lifelong dream.

"That I got one checked thing off my bucket list," Clark remarked.

Fighting cancer since age 14, the senior said her one wish was to graduate from Worth County High School.

And on Monday afternoon that dream came true.

"Today Ebony becomes a shining example to her a 192 of her fellow classmates," Worth County Teacher of the Year John Tibbetts said to a crowd of students at the ceremony.

When she was out sick, some students even stepped up to make sure she stayed on top of her assignments

Clark was forced to miss several weeks of classes which cut her high school experience short.

But she explained that it was still a fulfilling experience because many of her peers and teachers became her support system.

"I appreciate it because some people don't have friends and when you're going through something, you will always need somebody," Clark added.

"You can't find anybody to help you, but always be reminded of the word that says they that wait on the Lord," an emotional letter read by her best friend, Keyaundria, who wasn't quite ready for this day.

"I felt sad because I knew she was feeling hurt but she was trying to be strong for everybody," Keyaundria explained.

Her very life became an inspiration to students and teachers as she soaked up every lesson like it was her last breath.

"Enjoy every minute of life and every minute and every opportunity that comes past you," Worth County High School Biology Anatomy Professor Melanie Renney remarked.

"Keep believing, have faith and work hard," Clark remarked.

