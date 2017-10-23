Dreams do come true: WCHS student earns diploma while in hospice

Clark was forced to miss several weeks of classes which cut her high school experience short. (Source: WALB)

One Worth County High School (WCHS) student is checking one very special item off her bucket list.

On Monday afternoon, the school held a one-of-a-kind graduation ceremony for Senior Ebony Clark who is battling cancer.

Phoebe Hospice social workers contacted school leaders about Ebony Clark's wish to get her high school diploma.

They said they had about four days to make her graduation one to remember.

Smiling from ear to ear, Clark said she was very grateful to share this special day with her family, close friends and favorite teachers.

Back in 2013, Clark was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 14.

She was forced to miss several weeks of classes which cut her high school experience short.

But Clark explained that it was still a fulfilling experience because many of her peers and teachers stepped up to be her support system.

"It's very comforting to know that you have not only family but friends to support and keep your positive spirits high, it's so many girls, the list can go on and one that just text daily," said Clark.

"Let Ebony Clark's example of her overwhelming desire to gain her high school diploma be your rallying cry if you ever dare to entertain the notion of quitting before the race is over," Worth County Teacher of the Year John Tibbetts told students and teachers during the ceremony.

His speech left many in tears and dozens applauding Clark's hard work.

Re-essa Buckels will have more on Ebony Clark's special graduation and how she became a beacon of hope for other students in her graduating class

