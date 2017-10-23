Lee Co. band brings home best in class award

The Lee County High School Trojan Band added to their trophy display with a "Best in Class" win and straight superior marks at the Harris County "Sound of the County" Invitational on Saturday. (Source: Lee County Band Boosters via Facebook)

One South Georgia high school marching band is collecting some serious hardware.

The Lee County High School Trojan Band added to their trophy display with a "Best in Class" win and straight superior marks at the Harris County "Sound of the County" Invitational on Saturday.

Bands from across the state competed.

Lee County performed an 11-minute medley of five songs, including "We Will Rock You" and "Let's Go Crazy."

"It's nerve-racking. It's intimidating because there were so many bands there. But, when they announced our name, everyone jumped out of the stands, it was crazy," said Lee County High School Band Drum Major Michelle Tran.

The band also has a new director.

Ronald Hill joined the Trojans from Bibb County Schools.

Tran said that that Hill has brought a lot of fresh, creative elements to the band, with new visuals, lights and drums.

Besides winning best in class, the band earned third place overall, beating out schools from larger divisions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!