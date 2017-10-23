Andrew College and ATC sign historic agreement

Linda Buchanan is the president of Andrew College. (Source: WALB)

Presidents from the two colleges signed an articulation agreement on Monday.

A historic move by two South Georgia colleges is expected to help students in rural areas.

On Monday morning Albany Technical College and Andrew College signed an articulation agreement.

It will allow students studying business at Albany Technical College to make a smooth transition to Andrew College where they can get a Bachelor's degree in business management.

This is the first time Andrew College will offer a bachelor's degree in 100 years.

In 1917 the college did away with its four-year programs.

Both college president's said the agreement is part of their mission to keep students in South Georgia.

"We've had a population decline in rural Georgia and we need people here who are going to earn degrees and help us think through our problems," explained Albany Technical College's president Dr. Anthony Parker.

Andrew College President Linda Buchanan said it's a big step for her school.

"It doesn't matter that this is a public, private partnership. We are both accredited institutions and we intended to keep talent here in Southwest Georgia," said Buchanan.

The two colleges have begun conversations into a collaboration between their nursing programs as well.

Nothing has been formally set for those programs.

