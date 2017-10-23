Moultrie Hispanic communities targeted in nearly year-long crime spree

Hispanic residents in Moultrie are the targets of an almost year-long crime spree. (Source: WALB)

Hispanic residents in Moultrie are the targets of an almost year-long crime spree.

Colquitt County Investigators said these residents are being asked to be observant after several armed robberies and home invasions.

"An armed robbery in its self, the totality of it is a very violent crime, a violent experience," said Lt. Mike Murfin with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.

The men get away with sometimes several hundred to several thousand dollars, usually targeting more than one person at a time.

Investigators said there appears to be no pattern in time, day, or area of the county.

"We've increased our patrol, the majority of these incidents are occurring in the late hours in the evening, at midnight or some at 7 or 8 'o' clock in the evening," explained Murfin.

The suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing, sometimes even masks.

Some incidents there are only two of them and others there have been up to six.

"Majority of the assailants have firearms and all of them have approached victims on foot," said Murfin.

Colquitt County sheriff's investigators said they want people in the community to be observant, if you see something, say something.

They want to see these crimes come to a stop.

"We believe at this point, with the high number we have had, these assailants, they are going to commit these crimes until they are caught," said Murfin.

If you have any information or know of an incident that has not been reported, you are asked to call the sheriffs office at (229) 616-7460.

