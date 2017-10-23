City of Moultrie to host job fair

If you're looking for a job, you may want to head to the city of Moultrie job fair on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

City staff will be at the Ryce Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are currently 18 positions open with the city ranging from police officers to firefighters to public works employees and in engineering.

"It's very exciting to me. It does give individuals the ability to come and talk to representatives from the city," said Marci Meadows with human resources.

"It can bring in folks from Moultrie, obviously our primary focus is Moultrie, but our jobs are open to anybody," said City Manager Pete Dillard.

Job requirements include a high school diploma, transportation to and from work and applicants must be tobacco free.

If you want to attend, make sure you bring a resume.

