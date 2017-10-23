Thomasville Barberitos gets 'pink'd' by Archbold

On Monday, people at Barberitos in Thomasville got 'pink'd' by Archbold Hospital staff. (Source: WALB)

It's a campaign by Archbold in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

The staff gets decked out from head to toe in all things pink.

"This is an initiative that Archbold has launched to encourage women to be proactive about their health and schedule their mammogram," said Dr. Brandi D. Lanier with radiology.

"There are so many people I know personally that have had breast cancer here in Thomasville and other places and it's important you give back to your community," said Barberitos Owner Jessica Jones.

Lanier said they encourage women to come in as early as 40 to start getting an annual mammogram.

