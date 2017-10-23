Former MLB player from Albany arrested for assault in VA

A former Major League Baseball player from Albany was arrested in Fairfax County, VA, after a fight in his home Sunday morning.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Charles Ray Knight, 64, of Albany, was arrested after officers responded to a call for a fight at his home around 4 a.m.

Police said Knight and a 33-year-old man had an argument that became physical. Both men were treated at a local hospital.

Knight was taken to the Adult Detention Center and was released.

He has a court date of January 8, 2018.

Knight was in the MLB for 13 years and won the World Series MVP in 1986.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!