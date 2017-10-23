Suspect charged in connection to Sumter shooting death

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kent Wimberly, Jr. (Source: Facebook)

Cordera Shantee Leverett, 30, is charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter. (Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Kent Wimberly, Jr., outside Astro’s nightclub, on October 8.

Major Ralph Stuart said Cordera Shantee Leverett, 30, is charged with reckless conduct, and involuntary manslaughter for the shooting.

Warrants were issued for Leverett on October 16, and he was arrested in Marion County on an unrelated charge.

He has been transported to the Sumter County Jail.

Maj. Stuart said Leverett was expected to face a judge on Monday.

