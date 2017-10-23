DCP make another arrest in stolen ATVs

Dougherty County Police have arrested another man in connection to $40,000 worth of equipment stolen from a business.

Police arrested Sekou Mitchell, 22, Friday night.

Mitchell is now charged with two felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property after police found two stolen John Deere gators on his property back in August.

Surveillance video at Wright's Turf Farm captured three men stealing three ATVs from the business on August 12th.

Since then, police have arrested William Jack Harrell, 26, and Dontavious Canidate, 19, in connection with the thefts.

Police are still investigating.

If you have any information, call Dougherty County Police at 430-6600.

