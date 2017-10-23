Students and faculty work around renovations at LCHS

The colors will be shades of gray and red, with new floors and lights. (Source: WALB)

One of South Georgia's fastest growing high schools will have a new look next year.

Lee County High School students and teachers are working around extensive renovations that are happening now.

The updates include new floors, ceiling tiles, LED lighting and bathrooms.

Renovations began this summer, and are now in phase 8.

"It included the addition of three new classrooms because we had storage space that was no longer needed, and classrooms were needed," said Lee County High School's Principal Karen Hancock.

There will be fresh paint on the walls in a neutral color palette, and the entire campus will be wireless.

Hancock said the school will feel more 'adult' and more in-line with LCHS's 'college and career readiness application'.

Work is expected to be complete before the next school year.

Starting Monday, work will begin on the Robert A. Clay Auditorium at Lee County High School.

The popular auditorium, used by many groups across metro Albany, will get new floors, fresh paint and lights.

The seats will remain, which are in excellent condition.

The total cost of the renovation is approximately $4 million dollars, a little more than $1 million is paid for by the state, the remaining by local taxpayers.

