4 arrested for Albany burglary

Four people are now facing charges in connection to a Dollar General burglary on Friday morning.

Police arrested Michael Campbell, Stanley Polk, Camaletta Lofton, and Zandra Barton.

Investigators say one of them threw a large brick through the business's front glass door, then went into the store and stole items.

An off-duty officer working security nearby heard the window breaking, and saw someone run to a white car.

That officer then gave responding officers the description of the car.

Officers tried to stop the car-- but say the suspects drove off and eventually crashed at the intersection of Pine and Flint Avenues.

All four are charged with burglary in the second degree.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!