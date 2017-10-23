TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 car accident causes some power outages in Leesburg

Officials said one vehicle ran into the back of a truck, which ran into a power pole. (Source: Lee Co. Code Enforcement)

The Lee County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident that caused some power outages to residents Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Walnut Street near Vidalia and Park Streets.

Officials said one vehicle ran into the back of a truck, which ran into a power pole.

According to officials, at least one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Georgia Power's outage map is reporting that 231 customers are without power.

Drivers should avoid the area until officials can clear the accident.

