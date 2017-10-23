GBI examines Coffee Co. Jail death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Coffee County Jail Saturday afternoon.

Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Douglas Regional Office said that it was requested by the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of Shannon Ashley Rewis, 28 at the jail.

On Friday October 20, 2017, Rewis was arrested by the Douglas Police Department on probation violation warrants and transported to the Coffee County Jail for processing.

While being booked into the jail, Rewis developed medical issues and was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center, the GBI said.

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, at approximately 5:00 P.M., Rewis died while being treated at the hospital. The investigation into his death is active and ongoing.

Rewis’ body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!