Moultrie Police hunt for brazen thieves

Detectives of the Moultrie Police Department need the public's help to identify the two men who pulled off a bold theft at the Moultrie Walmart, two weeks ago.

Police say these two men stole two large television sets, by taking them out a fire exit door at the rear of the store.

The graphic here also shows the car they drove off in.

Over the last couple of years, other South Georgia Walmart stores have investigated similar thefts.

If you know either of these men, you are urged to contact Sgt. Justin Lindsay of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Moultrie Police Department at 229-890-5500 Ext. 3306.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!