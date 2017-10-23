Husband charged with murder after Albany woman found dead

Police have charged a man with murder after his wife was found dead Monday morning.More >>
Detectives of the Moultrie Police Department need the public's help to identify the two men who pulled off a bold theft at the Moultrie Walmart.More >>
Just before midnight on Friday, October 21, 2017 Valdosta Police responded to a burglary alarm signal from the Advance Auto Parts store on North St. Augustine Road.More >>
Gas prices keep falling in the southeast. Georgia gas prices dropped another 4.5 cents during the past week. The state average has declined the last 40 consecutive days for a total of 37 cents.More >>
On Saturday community members gathered to meet and greet Republican federal and state leaders running for office next fall.More >>
