Husband charged with murder after Albany woman found dead

Police have charged a man with murder after his wife was found dead Monday morning.

Albany police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Valley Road just before 5 a.m.

Officers discovered the body of Diane Kelly, 62, with what appeared to be single gunshot wound to the face.

David William Kelly, Diane's husband, was at the scene when investigators arrived.

He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning, where he was charged with murder and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

While crime scene investigators where at the scene, a rifle was removed from the home.

