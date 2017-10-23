Valdosta police collar burglary suspect

Just before midnight on Friday, October 21, 2017 Valdosta Police responded to a burglary alarm signal from the Advance Auto Parts store on North Saint Augustine Road.

They saw the front glass door to the business had been broken out. Surveillance footage showed a man walk up to the business, shatter the door, and start taking various pieces of electronic equipment.

Half an hour later, a man matching his description was sighted nearby, jumping a fence, and officers found him on River Street, where they arrested him.

Elliott Chandler was transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Arrest warrants for Chandler were presented to the Magistrate’s Court and were signed for Burglary.

"The Valdosta Police Department will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute subjects that insist on stealing property from both private citizens and our local businesses. VPD is proud of the investigating officers in this case for not only arresting the responsible subject, but for additionally being able to return the stolen property to the rightful owner," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

