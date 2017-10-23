Gas prices falling; Still 18 cents higher than pre-Harvey

Gas prices keep falling in the southeast. Georgia gas prices dropped another 4.5 cents during the past week. The state average has declined the last 40 consecutive days for a total of 37 cents.

Gas prices are averaging $2.40 in Georgia. Despite the recent downward trend, the state average remains 18 cents higher than pre-Hurricane Harvey levels. The largest discounts during the past week were in Columbus (-6 cents), Macon (-6 cents), and Brunswick (-6 cents).

The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Savannah ($2.44), Atlanta ($2.43), and Athens ($2.42)

The least expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Albany ($2.21), Macon ($2.31), and Augusta-Aiken ($2.32)

Gasoline stocks continue to rise across the nation, as weekly demand declined by 3.6 percent during the week ending October 13, according to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, oil prices gained almost a dollar last week after the EIA reported a 5.7 million barrel decline in oil supply and a 1 million barrel drop in production.

"Motorists should expect another round of discounts at the pump this week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gasoline futures and wholesale prices gained some strength last week, but not enough to stop the pump price plunge. Retail prices remain about 5-10 cents higher than where they should be, based on current fundamentals."

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.457 $2.459 $2.473 $2.589 $2.225 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.424 $2.428 $2.470 $2.683 $2.249 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.395 $2.401 $2.442 $2.685 $2.220 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.274 $2.278 $2.314 $2.526 $2.084 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!