UPDATE: 1 dead after Baker Co. accident

One man was critically injured when a car went off a bridge in Baker County. (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the man who died after driving off a bridge in Baker County Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 Monday morning on Highway 200 near Jericho Road.

The car plunged into the woods near the Ichawaynochaway Creek.

Troopers said James Wallace, 23, was driving down Highway 200, almost into Calhoun County when his car began to hydroplane. As the car drove off the road, it hit the guardrail and a traffic sign before crossing the bridge and falling about 170 feet down, rolling over several times.

Officials said Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt. He was thrown from the car and transported to Pheobe where he died a few hours later.

A passenger in the car, Kadedra Wallace, 21, told troopers the Wallace was driving too fast into the curve and lost control.

The incident is still under investigation.

