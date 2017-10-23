1 critically injured after car plunges off bridge

One man was critically injured when a car went off a bridge in Baker County. (Source: WALB)

One man was critically injured when a car went off a bridge in Baker County.

It happened around 1:30 Monday morning on Highway 200 near Jericho Road.

One person in the car was able to get and call for help, but the driver was ejected.

A deputy responded and rescued the man until paramedics could arrive.

The car plunged 20 feet into the woods near the Ichawaynochaway Creek.

The victim who suffered serious head injuries was rushed to Phoebe Putney Hospital. No word yet on his name.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

