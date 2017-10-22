Sumter Co. murder victim's mother speaks at 'Stop the Violence' rally

Wimberly's mom, Cynthia Walker, spoke to a crowd at Boone Park during a 'Stop the Violence' rally. (Source: WALB)

Kent Wimberly, Jr., was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Sumter County on October 8. (Source: WALB)

Americus residents got together to send a message about violence. (Source: WALB)

After two murders in Sumter County over the past two weeks, residents came together Sunday night to send a message.

"We have to band together as a community to stop this," said Cynthia Walker, whose son, Kent Wimberly, Jr., was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Sumter County on October 8.

Walker spoke to a crowd at Boone Park in Americus Sunday during a 'Stop the Violence' rally.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott joined in as well, putting emphasis on the community keeping an eye out and helping get criminals off the streets to prevent more violence.

"We've got to have the courage to say something when we know something," said Chief Scott.

"Let's not wait until the next shooting to do something," said Walker. "Let's be proactive instead of reactive."

The group released balloons in honor and memory of Wimberly.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has not arrested anyone in connection to his death.

