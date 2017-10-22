GBI: Coffee Co. Jail inmate dies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate in a South Georgia jail.

The GBI said the death happened at the Coffee County Jail Saturday afternoon.

At this time, officials are not releasing the name of the inmate who died.

According to the GBI, an autopsy will be done on the inmate this week.

