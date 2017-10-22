Blakely, Early Co. experiencing power outages

According to a recording on the phone line for Three Notch EMC, parts of Blakely and Early County are without power Sunday night.

The recording, as of around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, said there was no estimated time of restoral, but that crews are working to restore power as of now.

A Three Notch EMC representative said just before 10 p.m. that all power is expected to be restored within the next 30 minutes.

That representative said a cotton picker hit a Three Notch EMC line in Blakely.

It is unknown how many people are without power.

