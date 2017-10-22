Pumpkin carving safety information

Daniel shows that no matter where he touches it, his hand is not injured by the tool (Source: WALB)

Mark Daniel carves a pumpkin using the pumpkin carving tool that is safe for kids (Source: WALB)

As we get closer to Halloween, pumpkin carving can be a popular activity for families.

But it's important to ensure your child's safety.

Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch, said parents need to be the ones to cut the top of the pumpkin off.

They can use a knife to do so.

And kids can help gut the pumpkin.

He also said kids can use a pumpkin carving tool that doesn't have sharp edges and parents should be vigilant at all times while children are carving.

"There's hardly any way you can hurt yourself with this. I don't think you could. It would be difficult to injure yourself with this," said Daniel.

Daniel also said for optimal freshness the best time to cut pumpkins is three or four days before Halloween, this way they are still fresh on Halloween.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!