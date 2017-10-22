Dougherty County coroner calls for peace after 20th homicide

While police are searching for a suspect they think is connected to an Albany nightclub murder, Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner, is searching for answers. He's begging for the community to put an end to what he calls senseless violence.

"You can wash this blood away. But you can't wash the pain and sorrow the family has after losing a loved one," said Fowler.

Fowler said it shocked him Sunday morning, to hear of another person shot and killed in Albany.

"When I first got the call I just said, 'couldn't be.' It couldn't happen that quick. I was still numb from the other ones," said Fowler.

Investigators say someone shot and killed Travion Jones, 25, outside Sandtrap 5.0-nightclub early Sunday morning.

"It seemed like he was running, a trail of blood here," explained Fowler.

Fowler said the scene was crowded when he got there, but now, only memories remain.

"You can't go anywhere, really, nowhere and just have a good time without something happening to you," said Fowler.

Now he wants the community to end the senseless violence.

"I say the mindset of the people has got to change. Now we're at 20 already," said Fowler.

Twenty homicides in Albany since January first.

Fowler said that's the most Fowler he's had to pronounce for one year, in the five years he's worked in Albany.

"What are we going to do? We got to stand up and say something," explained Fowler, "We got to stand up against violence. We have got to stand up against the guns and the drugs. We have to."

Travion Jones' homicide investigation is ongoing.

If you know where Dominique Davis may be, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

