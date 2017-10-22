Demolition set to begin Monday for former mobile home neighborhoods

Thomas Knight, Albany resident who lives in the neighborhood next to Big Pine Estates (Source: WALB)

Sign posted warning residents to get property by the end of May (Source: WALB)

Outside Big Pine Estates mobile home neighborhood in Dougherty County (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County residents will see big landscaping changes starting Monday.

Dougherty County has partnered with Ceres Environmental Services following the January 2017 storms.

Crews will start demolition work on mobile home parks across the county Monday.

This includes Ivy, Willow Nook, Piney Woods, and Big Pine Estates.

Thomas Knight, Albany resident, lives in the neighborhood next to Big Pine Estates and said he's ready for the change.

"Wonderful. It needs to go. There's nothing good about it," said Knight.

Ceres will work to clear the properties for future construction and residential living.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!