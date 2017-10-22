Dougherty County Coroner pronounces two babies dead

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler pronounced a 2-month-old baby dead Sunday morning.

Fowler said EMS took the baby to Phoebe around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

At 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Fowler pronounced a second 2-month-old baby dead at a residence in the 600 block of West Society.

According to Fowler, neither baby had any known medical conditions, and there were no physical injuries.

Autopsies will be performed on each baby.

Fowler said as of right now, the two cases are unrelated.

The District Attorney’s Office has a Child Death Team, which investigates deaths of this type in Dougherty County.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WALB will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

