One dead in shooting at an Albany nightclub

Law enforcement throughout South Georgia are on the lookout for a suspect in an Albany nightclub murder.

Police issued murder warrants for Dominique Davis.

Investigators say he shot and killed Travion Jones outside The Sandtrap 5.0.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

APD detectives believe an altercation began inside the club between the victim and the suspect then spilled over into the parking lot where the shooting took place.

Both the victim and the suspect are from Pelham. If you have any information on Davis' whereabouts call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!