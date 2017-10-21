Children learn to cope with losing a loved one at day-camp

Experienced and trained counselors talked with the kids in small groups about how to grieve. (Source: WALB)

70 kids between ages 5 and 18 attended Camp Good Grief at the Willson Hospice House in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Hospice brought dozens of children to a camp to teach them how to handle losing a loved one. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Hospice brought dozens of children to a camp to teach them how to handle losing a loved one.

70 kids between ages 5 and 18 attended Camp Good Grief at the Willson Hospice House in Albany Saturday.

Experienced and trained counselors talked with the kids in small groups about how to grieve.

At the end of the day, the kids released butterflies in memory of the person they lost.

"We have a number of children who have very different losses," said Jennifer Stephens with Phoebe Hospice.

"(It) kinda made us all bond together, people we've never met each other before, we kind of got closer together as people," said Frederick Wimberly who attended the camp with his sister.

The activities today included sharing memories of their loved ones, and understanding they're not alone.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!