Hundreds participate in Albany's Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hundreds of South Georgians joined together to raise money for Alzheimer's research and care Saturday.

Modern Gas in Leesburg hosted the two-mile Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's is the largest event in the world dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the disease.

Organizers said it's important to spread the word about the negative impacts of the disease, and the research being done to find a cure.

"Events like this get people exposed to the disease, that maybe haven't had an impact personally or in their family," said Kemble Teague who participated. "This is a great way for them to learn more about it, but also see that this is something that has tons of support behind it and we'd love for more people to join in."

Last year's event raised more than $70,000 dollars for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer's.

