Aunt asks for peace after niece dies of domestic violence

Family and friends gather at Rehoboth Bible Church to remember Natasha Rollins. (Source: WALB)

"Please stop the violence," pleaded Juanita Styles Ingram, Natasha Monique Styles Rollins' aunt.

Saturday afternoon family and friends said their final goodbyes to a woman police say lost her life to domestic violence.

Police say Natasha Monique Styles Rollins, 43, was shot and killed by her husband nearly two weeks ago.

Natasha Rollins' family and friends gathered at Rehoboth Bible Church in Albany today, to mourn her loss and celebrate her life.

Now Rollins' Aunt says she wants to put a stop to all domestic violence.

"You never know where domestic violence is going to be-- where it's going to show its ugly face," said Styles Ingram.

It's no coincidence the pins folks wore are purple, the color of domestic violence awareness.

But those wearing them say it's not the pins that make a difference, it's people.

People like Natasha Rollins' Aunt, Juanita Styles Ingram, who wants to speak out for her niece, who no longer has a voice to do so.

"She really was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother," said Styles Ingram.

Styles Ingram said she cared for Rollins as she grew up.

Now Albany Police have charged Donar Rollins with murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Police say he then turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the chin.

Styles Ingram said Rollins' death is a tragedy for her family and community.

"God is my comforter and I ask for comfort and for peace that surpasses all understanding because I would never be able to understand this."

Styles Ingram said she hopes the community can see the importance of thinking before acting.

"A gun is not the answer. We're so quick to pick up a gun to solve our problems, especially domestic disputes or misunderstandings, and that's not the answer."

Now, she wants peace for anyone suffering abuse at home.

"I would just advise anyone who is going through emotional, mental or physical abuse, to get out. It's okay to walk away."

Rollins is survived by two children and five grandchildren.

