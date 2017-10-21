Dougherty County Republican Party hosts first-ever 'meet and greet'

On Saturday community members gathered to meet and greet Republican federal and state leaders running for office next fall.

The Dougherty County G-O-P hosted it's first ever meet and greet with 8 different candidates at the Manor House in Albany.

Tami McCoy, Dougherty County Republican Party Secretary, said the group is looking to grow its membership base.

McCoy said the goal of today's event was to help spread the word that the party is in town and looking to gain members.

"It really means a lot because it's not just a political stance but we also want people to know that we want to work in the community as well and work on community issues," said McCoy.

McCoy says some of the problems the party is focusing on are: education, crime, and poverty.

And if you missed today's event, McCoy says the party plans to do more meet and greets in the future.

