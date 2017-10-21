'Touch a Truck' event gathers children and families

Horns and sirens sounded on Saturday, but not for any emergency.

Children of all ages got to explore trucks of all shapes and sizes at the Albany Museum of Art.

This is the fifth annual 'Touch A Truck' event for families to see all different vehicles.

This year the event was free, but donations and raffle tickets for prizes were offered.

Mallory Black, the Event Organizer, said the money raised will help improve the children's space within the museum.

"My favorite part is actually the old truck that we bring in from Futrill's every year," said Black, "And the kids get to actually paint it. We give them paint brushes and they just go at it. They really love incorporating the art into the transportation piece."

Local businesses and emergency vehicles were just some of the trucks spotted.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!