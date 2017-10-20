Albany senior living facility crowns homecoming queen, king

With the help of a group of high schoolers, some Albany senior citizens got a chance to relive their glory days on Friday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Staff at Phoenix Senior Living Facility held their very own homecoming court for residents.

''Oh this is wonderful, thank you all," Dolores Presley chimed while being escorted down the aisle.

Presley got an opportunity to relive her college days.

"We'll soon find out who our homecoming queen and our homecoming king will be," Phoenix Activity & Outreach Director Teresa Sheets said to the crowd.

Eighty-two and full of life, this was Presley's chance to win the crown regardless of her age.

"It was absolutely beautiful and wonderful," Presley explained.

She said coming in second place was more than enough for her, especially when the title went to a close friend.

"The lady that won first place is my best friend, I love her, she is actually the best there is," Presley said.

But what topped the main event were the students.

Some walking, others in wheelchairs, each homecoming runner-up was escorted by Monroe High students.

"I never imagined a coronation like this," explained 'Ms. Monroe' high school student Zion Malone.

The senior, along with her peers, pushed the homecoming king down the aisle.

"I was honored to share the crown with Mr. and Mrs. Phoenix," said Malone.

With it being football season, Sheets saw a prime opportunity to host a homecoming for the 89 residents.

"The residents really enjoy having the students out," Sheets explained.

"To me, that means everything is giving back," said Presley.

After the success of Friday's homecoming court, staff members at Phoenix are already planning to throw another celebration for their residents next year.

