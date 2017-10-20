Lee Co. Utility Authority to install solar panels at wastewater plant

Members found the plant, which runs 24 hours a day, has an average utility bill of $8,000 per month. (Source: WALB)

Members found the plant, which runs 24 hours a day, has an average utility bill of $8,000 per month.

The board plans to use solar panels to cut the bill down to Sumter EMC by 57 percent.

The solar panels will be placed on eight acres near the plant.

"Solar technology is to the point now where you can put maybe three acres of a solar field and we can generate enough kilowatt hours to reduce our demand from Sumter EMC, who is the power provider for the wastewater treatment plant," explained General Manager Chris Boswell.

Lee County Utility Authority members awarded a bid to a local contractor to start installing the solar panels for the wastewater treatment plant.

The board said the solar panels will help them to keep water utility rates low.

