Lee Co. Utility Authority apply for federal loan to upgrade water meters

The Lee County Utilities Authority recently applied for a nearly million-dollar federal loan to replace outdated water meters. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Utilities Authority recently applied for a nearly $1 million federal loan to replace outdated water meters.

There are 4,287 water meters that are 15 to 20 years old and less likely to read water flowing through it accurately.

Every year the utility authority along with municipal water systems perform a water loss audit.

Last year's report showed a significant amount of water being lost.

"We've got a certain amount of water, that you know, that we can pump out of the ground and treat and deliver to our customers and we need to be responsible for that water," explained General Manager Chris Boswell.

Lee County Utility Authority leaders are expected to find out if they win the federal loan to replace the outdated water meters in the next two months.

