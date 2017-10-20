6th annual Pearls & Possibilities Gala helps domestic violence victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Liberty House is advocating for victims to be able to get out of a bad situation.

On Saturday you can help victims of domestic violence and have a fun night at the same time.

Liberty House will host their largest fundraiser of the year, The 6th annual Pearls and Possibilities Gala.

All of the proceeds will go directly to providing assistance to victims of domestic violence such as emergency shelter, housing assistance, and relocation assistance to clients of Liberty House.

"This year, right now, we're projected to double maybe even triple what we've made in past years and it's due to having a really active group of people fundraising for us," said Liberty House Executive Director Diane Rogers.

Police said many of the recent violent crimes seen in Albany involved domestic violence.

The Liberty House Gala will start Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Albany.

