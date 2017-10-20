Uber offers safe ride home during ASU homecoming

Avoid getting a DUI, let Uber do the driving. (Source: WALB)

It's been six months since Uber branched out into the Albany city market and it's off to a popular start.

Last weekend's Albany State University homecoming brought thousands of people into town and thousands of dollars in revenue with them.

The first Uber driver in Albany, Adrian Whearry, said last weekend was one of the busiest weekends he's seen.

He said he's glad Albany has this service because it can be used as an alternative to keep people from drinking and driving.

"Calls were coming in back to back, especially in the night hours where a lot of people had been drinking, they were leaving bars. You know, they wanted a safe route home. They wanted to make sure that they didn't hurt themselves, hurt anybody, and stay out of legal trouble," said Whearry.

Customers last weekend told Whearry that they were so thankful for the service and its convenience, making their trip back for homecoming a great experience.

