5th annual Touch a Truck event to be held on Saturday

Hands on crafts will be taught at the event. (Source: WALB)

The 5th annual Touch a Truck event will be held on Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art.

Some new activities will be featured this year for children with disabilities or sensitivity to noise.

A silent "horn-free" session will take place from 10 a.m. until noon.

There will also be a truck photo contest and art activities.

"We were so touched by all of the support that we had gotten from the community that we really wanted to give back. And this year we're making Touch a Truck, the fifth year we've done, a free event. And we're very proud to be able to offer that," said Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Paula Williams.

The event is free, but the museum is taking donations and selling raffle tickets for prizes to raise money for art programs.

