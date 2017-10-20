Lady Rams dominate SIAC championship meet at home

Albany State hosted the SIAC Cross Country championship meet this morning on the West Campus, and the Lady Rams were nothing short of dominant.

The ASU women swept the top three spots.

Sophomore Chanelle Wong (20:02.13) placed first, senior Aaliyah Howard (20:21.80) came in at second and freshman Waycross native Shanya Washington (20:37.97) finished third.

The Lady Rams won their 2nd straight conference championship.

It's also their 3rd since 2012.

Howard has experienced all 3.

She put the bow on her career, but she hopes its the start of a dynasty.

"I believe the ones who come behind me like the Freshmen and sophomores can see the legacy I leave behind and they want to continue that and make the cross country team better than what it already is," said Howard following her finish.

Last season Howard placed first followed by Wong. This year Wong surpassed the veteran, and will look to carry the torch for the next two seasons.

"We're all really close knit on and off the course as far as needing help with anything we can reach out to each other," said Wong. "And when it comes down to training we all know where each other falls off and where each other shines brighter at."

The men's team took 2nd place behind Morehouse which won its 22nd SIAC title in 24 seasons.

Here are the final results from the men and women.

Next up is the NCAA Division II South regional. That's Novemeber 4th in Lakeland, Florida.

