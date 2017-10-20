Safe practices for Halloween candy

A county official has a Halloween warning for parents.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said in his five years here he's never seen a death related to Halloween, but he does not want this year to be the first.

Fowler said parents need to check children's candy to make sure wrappers are sealed, nothing has been tampered with, and there are no sharp objects.

Fowler also urges parents to make sure their trick or treaters are not eating homemade goods.

"Don't go somewhere that you don't know and don't recognize the people cause they can easily lace candy with items," said Fowler.

Fowler also wants parents to make sure candy is commercially sourced.

