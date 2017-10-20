No bond for suspect in Rosedale Ave. murder

An Albany man investigators said shot himself after shooting and killing his wife had his first appearance Friday.

Donar Rollins, 60, spent the past two weeks in a Macon hospital after police said he shot himself in the chin October 8.

Police said he was fighting with his wife, Natasha Rollins, 43, at their Rosedale Avenue home at the time of the shooting.

She was found in the bedroom with a gunshot to the head and died at the hospital.

A police report shows alcohol may have been involved.

Rollins is charged with felony murder and remains in jail.

