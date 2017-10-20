GAME OF THE WEEK (10/20/17): Tift co. and Colquitt Co. clash in Moultrie

7A giants Colquitt County and Tift County will be going head to head Friday night in Moultrie.

Both the Packers and Blue Devils have had near perfect seasons. Tift County is coming off of their first loss last week to the Lowndes Vikings.

The Packers are also 7-1, but have won their last three games by margins of more than 20 points.

Colquitt County has also won eight of the last ten contests against the Blue Devils, and is undefeated in region play.

Tift County is looking to change that, so it's sure to be an exciting match up.

