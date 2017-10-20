3rd annual sporting tournament raises $10K for Ronald McDonald House

Bonnie Hopkins, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia (Source: WALB)

The Macon Ronald McDonald House has a little extra cash, thanks to a sporting fundraiser in Albany.

About 45 participants raised close to $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The 3rd annual Sporting Clays Tournament at the Flint Skeet and Trap Club allowed sporting clay enthusiasts to help provide families a place to stay when a loved one is seeking treatment in Macon.

Bonnie Hopkins, President and CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia, said the Macon location has served about 2,000 families in 15 years.

"Not only is this a way to generate some funds for the mission, it's just a great way for us to get to know the community," said Hopkins.

Hopkins also says the funds raised will help with general maintenance of Ronald McDonald House in Macon.

