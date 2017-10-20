Finding Your Fit in College Early On

Student involvement can be intimidating, but don’t let it scare you. Check out these five tips for finding your fit in college.

If you’re reading this, chances are your college search is on the horizon, or you are a college student looking for a little extra motivation to get involved on campus. Student involvement can be intimidating, but don’t let it scare you. Think of involvement less as something you have to do and more of something that brings you joy.

Getting involved early on will not only bring you joy, but it will also connect you to campus, establish a sense of community, help you discover your passions and strengths, and develop your time management skills – ultimately providing you with a positive overall college experience.

Check out these five tips for finding your fit in college:

Discover your passion

Don’t worry about figuring out your life’s purpose. Narrow your search by considering things that are important to you such as community service, skill development, educational advancement, or social connections.

Keep your eyes and ears open

There will be announcements for various clubs and events everywhere you go. If something catches your eye, jot down the details and attend an informational meeting. If you’re not sure about a meeting just yet, visit the university’s website to see a full list of student organizations. If your club of choice is not available, start your own chapter.

Seek out hot spots on campus

Figure out where people hang out. Usually wherever people are, the action will be close by. Representatives from student organizations will gather in these areas to hand out flyers and answer questions. If you have no idea where to begin when it comes to involvement, this may be the best route to take.

Talk to everyone – even faculty

As you’re forming new connections on campus, tag along with friends to the clubs they are involved in. You might meet others who share your interests or even discover something new you want to try. While making these discoveries, take the time to talk with your professors and advisers as well. You’ll be surprised by the information and opportunities you’ll gain from gathering their insight.

Be strong and take charge

If you see an opportunity that looks worthwhile, pursue it. Know when to say no, as well as when to say yes, and welcome anything new and exciting that comes your way. Bring your go-getter attitude and take advantage of the opportunities you have available to you.

The benefits of getting involved outweigh the unknowns of the process, so step out of your comfort zone and get involved; you’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

While you’re looking for your home away from home, consider Valdosta State University. Valdosta State offers 200+ student organizations, national championship athletics, a thriving Greek community and more that combine to create the ultimate college experience.