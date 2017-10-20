No bond for Albany man charged in Dollar General homicide

An Albany man arrested and charged in last week's shooting that killed an innocent Dollar General customer remains in jail.

Shanorris Taylor, 28, stood before a judge Friday morning.

He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and theft by shoplifting.

Police said Javis Walker, 31 was shot and killed during an armed robbery last Friday at the Dollar General on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Cohen Mathews, 22, was arrested earlier this week.

Due to their felony charges, both must apply to a superior court for bond.

Both men remain in the Dougherty County jail.

