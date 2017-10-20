Funeral arrangements made for hero in Dollar General armed robbery

Police have called Javis Walker a hero because of the actions he took when he saw an East Albany Dollar General was being robbed.

Now, funeral arrangements have been made for Walker after he was shot trying to stop a crime at the store in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe just one week ago.

There will be a wake held for Walker at the Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel on Monday, October 23, the time for the wake has not yet been released. The address for the church is 1908 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

The funeral for Walker will also be at MLK Memorial Chapel and will be held on Tuesday, October 24, at 1 p.m.

Walker's burial will be for family only.

Community members will also be holding a vigil for Walker on Saturday at a park across the street from the Dollar General where he was shot, it will start at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!