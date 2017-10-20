APD credits investigators, community with quick action during homicide investigations

A day later, Zamal Fuentes was shot and killed at a hotel. (Source: WALB)

Albany police said it has been a long week, but they will sleep a little better now knowing the families of the two most recent homicide victims have some closure.

Police said they were able to solve this week's homicides so quickly with the help of other agencies and the community.

An armed robbery at the Dollar General ended fatally when police said the suspects shot and killed Javis Walker. Police said he tried to stop the crime. A day later, Zamal Fuentes was shot and killed at a hotel.

"It was senseless killing to take him because he was a special child," said Delinda Wright, an Albany resident.

As Wright grieves the loss of Walker, who she knew well, she commends the work of Albany police.

"A friend and I talked yesterday about how up on it the Albany investigative team is," said Wright.

Within the week, police arrested six people in connection with the two separate homicides.

"Anytime that phone rings, I know they hate to see my number or the sergeant's number. But they come. And when they come, they hit the ground running," said Lieutenant Keithen Hall.

Hall, a sergeant and six investigators make up the Robbery/Homicide unit. They dedicated endless hours to finding the suspects.

"What motivates me is speaking with the families. I mean bringing justice and closure to the mom and dad. That's a tough thing to lose a child," said Detective Nicovian Price.

Police said surrounding departments and community tips contributed to the speed in solving this week's homicides.

"By the time we got to the station, we had information on CrimeSTOPPERS who possibly committed that crime. And that's awesome. That's what we need more of," said Hall.

As police thank the community for help, some are thanking the police for their service.

"If you think you are going to get away with crime, especially murder, think twice. Because the Albany Police and Investigations Department is right on it. You don't stand a chance," said Wright.

Right now, in 13 of the 14 homicide cases this year, arrests have been made.

