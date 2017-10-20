Adel police officer recognized after being wounded in the line of duty

A local police officer is being recognized for his heroic work during an armed robbery.

Adel police officer Joshua Weeks was shot during an armed robbery at the Adel Food Mart on August 5th.

On Thursday, Adel Mayor Luther Duke III issued Weeks the Law Enforcement Purple Heart, which is given to law enforcement officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

The man accused of shooting Weeks, Jermaine Alexander Davis, 44, is in the Cook County Jail.

Davis is facing several charges including aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a felony, two counts of armed robbery, a felony count of theft by taking and three counts of obstruction of an officer.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!