Editorial: The Sunbelt Ag Expo 40 years later

The 40th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo at Spence Field in Moultrie has just concluded.

WALB was there to bring you some of the highlights this week, just as we were in 1978 when the very first Sunbelt Ag Expo was held.

What began as a tiny farm trade show in the seventies soon grew into what is now "North America's Premier Farm Show."

Nowhere else can people who have an interest in agriculture, see a fraction of the innovative new products and techniques in one location, as they can see in Moultrie.

Vendors, inventors, and visitors come from across the U.S., and even foreign countries, to display, and to see, what's on the cutting edge of the Ag industry.

Twelve hundred exhibitors put their products on display and demonstrated across 600 acres of working farmland in Colquitt County.

Having Sunbelt is like having a major employer in our area. The show generates about $20 million for the region.

Eighty-thousand people have to buy food, fuel, lodging, and transportation. That money circulates in, and far beyond Moultrie, a very positive impact on our economy.

So, this year's expo is done, but the folks who put on the show are busy planning for the next one. We think they do a great job, and we are looking forward to the 41st edition.

